Additional work to delay reopening of Grand Haven pier

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - More work needed on Grand Haven's south pier is delaying its scheduled reopening.

WOOD TV reports Friday that broken tie-rods were found within the pier, stopping work for two weeks as workers waited for materials.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers area engineer Tom O'Bryan says the updated total cost is about $3.2 million. O'Bryan works in the corps' Lake Michigan area office.

City officials had hoped the south pier would reopen in early August. City Manager Patrick McGinnis says the Army Corps of Engineers notified the city this week that the work won't be completed until mid-October.

The pier is along Lake Michigan in western Michigan.