UPDATE: 81-year-old Lambertville man found safe

An 81-year-old Lambertville man is missing. He was last seen in the area of Black Diamond Lane and Smith Rd in Lambertville, Michigan. He was wearing glasses (with no wire frames).
Howard left home at 10:00 a.m. to go to his doctor's appointment in Toledo, Ohio. He never made it to the appointment, and does not have his cell phone with him.
Harmon has a light Z shaped scar on his right cheek. The back of his neck, on the right side, has five stitches. He is 5'9'', and weighs 155 lbs. His hair is grey, and balding on top. His eyes are brown.