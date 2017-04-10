3 injured in Eaton County crash

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 51°
Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital in Eaton County on Saturday. It happened just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Battle Creek Hwy. and West 5 Point Hwy., south of Charlotte. The Eaton County Sheriff's Office tells us none of the injuries are considered life threatening.
Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital in Eaton County on Saturday. It happened just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Battle Creek Hwy. and West 5 Point Hwy., south of Charlotte. The Eaton County Sheriff's Office tells us none of the injuries are considered life threatening.