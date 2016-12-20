Fire reported at The Palace of Auburn Hills

10:54 AM, Dec 20, 2016
2:58 PM, Dec 20, 2016

Fire reported at The Palace of Auburn Hills

WXYZ

Photo via ABC 12, WJRT

WJRT-TV, ABC12

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Fire crews are on scene of a fire at the Palace of Auburn Hills. According to deputies, the fire started in the kitchen of the arena.

We're told the fire is under control.

Employees were evacuated to the nearby practice facility, but the decision was made to send them home shortly after.

There are no events scheduled at The Palace on Tuesday, but a Pistons game is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top