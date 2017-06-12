Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 9:12PM EDT expiring June 13 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 9:09PM EDT expiring June 13 at 4:00AM EDT in effect for: Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Tuscola
FBI searching for 'Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit' who robbed Michigan store
1:38 PM, Jun 12, 2017
2:51 PM, Jun 12, 2017
Share Article
(WXYZ) - The FBI is searching for a man they're calling the "Dollar Store Grandpa Bandit" who robbed several dollar stores nationwide, including a store in Michigan.
According to the FBI, there have been at least nine robberies since December 2016 in a cross-country spree that spreads New York to Idaho.
The man enters the dollar store around closing time, pulls out a weapon and tells employees to remove cash from the register and store safes. He then forces them into a back room and takes their cell phones to stop them from calling police.
He also pulls out a stun-gun type weapon or pepper spray, according to the FBI.
The FBI said he may have first-hand knowledge of how Dollar Tree stores operate, which account for most of the robberies.
He hit stores in Wappinger Falls and north Greenbush, New York; Madison Township, Michigan, which is just south of Adrian in Lenawee County; Manitowoc, Wisconsin; Lincoln, Nebraska; America Fork, Utah, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming and Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
He is described as a white male, 50 to 65 years old, between 5-feet-10 and 6-feet tall weighing about 200 pounds. He has white or light-colored, neatly-trimmed hair, short and a mustache.
He is believed to be driving a newer model, silver or gray Dodge Charger with a rear spoiler.
The FBI says he is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit a tip here.