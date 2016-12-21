Excellence in Education 12/20/16: Beth Eggleston

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with MSU Men's Basketball Coach, Tom Izzo, and FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Beth Eggleston, Agricultural Science Teacher at Laingsburg High School is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Beth was recognized with a $500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her class will receive a $500 grant!

The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide nearly 19 billion dollars to support public education over the past 40 years.