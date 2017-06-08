Educator of the Year 2017: Linda Holzwarth

The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with MSU Men's Basketball Coach, Tom Izzo, and FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Linda Holzwarth, a social studies teacher at Portage West Middle School, is 2017's Michigan Lottery Educator of the Year! Linda leaves a lasting give of a love for learning with her students.

The Excellence in Education award is sponsored by the Michigan Lottery, proud to provide more than $20 billion to support public education since 1972!