Detroit police capture carjacking suspect on east side after shots fired at officers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police have a man in custody after a chase where shots were fired at officers.

The 20-year-old suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound to his foot. He was but by officers who returned fire.

A weapon was also recovered.

Officers from the 9th Precinct were in pursuit of a vehicle in the 14000 block of Hampshire at the time of the incident. That's near Harper and Chalmers on the city's east side.

The officer had spotted the car, which matched the description of one being sought in a carjacking that occurred Wednesday.

The man bailed out of the car, firing at officers. He ran from the scene to a house of Wade Street.

Tips led police to the suspect, who was captured after officers - with guns drawn - conducted a door to door search.

No officers was hurt.