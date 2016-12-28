Detroit police investigating allegations 5-year-old was raped by a relative

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating reports that a 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a family member on the city's west side.

Police tell 7 Action News this morning that they continue to look for one of the child’s relatives, who family claim assaulted the girl during a family get together earlier this week.

The 5-year-old girl reportedly told her parents she was assaulted at a house party on Monday around 8 p.m.

7 Action News spoke with the child's stepfather who was at the party.

“He didn’t run,” the man told us of the relative. “He said he ain’t do it.”

But when he did flee, the police were called.

Officers arrived late Tuesday night and confirm to 7 Action News they are looking for the 33-year-old relative.

We also spoke with the child’s mother by phone.

“She was telling him ‘It hurt, it hurt’,” the woman told us. “He is just a monster.”



We aren’t identifying the suspect until police do.

They tell us they are still working to verify all of the claims made.

