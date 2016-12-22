Detroit man charged in the shooting death of his 16-year-old brother

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in the death of his 16-year-old brother.

Aavaire Johnson is charge with manslaughter, Aiming without Malice, Careless Discharge of a Weapon and Felony Firearm.

The incident happened on December 21 at 1:54 a.m.

Aavaire Johnson was reportedly playing around with his brother, Shawn Johnson, in their home in the 700 block of Tennessee in Detroit. Aavaire reportedly pointed the gun at Shawn and it discharged.

Shawn was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aavaire Johnson is expected to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. in 36th District Court.