Clinton County now using Smart 911

When you call 9-1-1, dispatchers are trying to get all the information they can to get you help. They need things like your address or if you have any medical conditions.

"Some of those things in an emergency you might forget," Michael Armitage, the Eaton County Director of Emergency Communications said.

The smart 9-1-1 program lets you make a profile in advance- detailing information about yourself that pops up on screen when you call 9-1-1.

“Officers, firefighters and EMTS are responding and that information is helpful to them that can save seconds and that can save lives,” Armitage said.

Now more lives could be saved because Clinton County has adopted smart 9-1-1.

"We want everyone to sign up in our county," Christine Collum the Clinton County 9-1-1 Director said.

Ingham County has been using the program since this past February and Eaton County has been using it since 2013.

"Every agency should use it," Eaton County Dispatcher Michael Bialkowski said.

The profile travels with you- so if you're signed up in Eaton County and have an emergency in Clinton- they'll have access to your information- creating a larger database.



"The more areas where that information is available if you call 9-1-1 is very beneficial,” Armitage said.

Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties say one of the best features of the program is that it finally gives them the ability to send text messages to people who call 9-1-1. Bialkowski has already used the feature to save somebody who dialed 9-1-1 but wouldn't pick up the phone.

"We asked for his location and he actually sent back his address” Bialkowski said.

The messaging also saves on resources- a lot of people accidentally call 9-1-1 now dispatchers can just send them a text to see if they really need help.

"That saves us a lot of time instead of having to send an officer over to their house to check on them," Armitage said.

They say the smart 9-1-1 service benefits everyone.

"It makes it easier for our dispatchers the first responders and the public who are calling 9-1-1," Armitage said.

If you're interested in creating a smart 9-1-1 profile you can by visiting smart911.com from there you click on "sign up today"

It's free and only takes a few minutes.