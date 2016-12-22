City of Detroit unveils Stevie Wonder Avenue

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The city of Detroit is honoring a Motown legend on Wednesday afternoon with a brand new street sign.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rep. John Conyers and more will join for the unveiling of Stevie Wonder Ave. at the northeast corner of Milwaukee Ave. and Woodward Ave. Stevie Wonder will also be on hand for the event.

On top of speeches from Duggan and Conyers, there will be art work inspired by Wonder and created by the Henry Ford Academy high school.

"I never imagined that in my lifetime this honor would be bestowed upon me. I didn't, but God did," Wonder said in a release. "I am so thankful and filled with gratitude that that the city where I grew up would give me a forever moment- a moment that is captured on Milwaukee Street and in my heart. I am overjoyed."

In his career, Wonder has had 32 No. 1 single, 25 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. He has also won numerous other award,s including the Distinguished Services Award from the President's Committee on Employment of Handicapped People.