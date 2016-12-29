Canton Tim Hortons cleaned up after viral video captures ants in donut case

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Outrage continues over a viral video showing ants in a donut case at Tim Hortons in Canton.

That video now has more than a hundred thousand views on Facebook. Now, the company is promising to clean up their act.

The video shows ants at the bottom of a donut case, in plain sight.

Ron Todd says he did a double take inside the restaurant on Ford Road Tuesday night at about 9:30 pm.

When he immediately spoke up, he says workers paid him barely any attention.

It seems Ron’s video has done more than turn heads and stomachs.

We went with him for another look. This time, no ants - plus a statement saying "food safety is a top priority for us and all of our restaurant owners. We take this matter seriously and are working with the franchisee, who independently owns and operates the restaurant to resolve this situation immediately."

Workers inside didn't have too much to say to us.

Customers are telling us they're just glad they didn't get sick.