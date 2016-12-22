Felicia Turrentine Wasson: A Black History Maker

Felicia Turrentine Wasson is a well-round public government relations professional, with over 23 years of public and private sector experience.

Her professional background includes the positions of State Senate Chief of Staff, Public Policy Director for a large non-profit healthcare system, and State Government Affairs Director for the nation's largest membership organization.

She currently serves as the Director of Stakeholder Relations for the world's most recognizable brand, Coca-Cola Company.

Felicia creates, develops and maintains relationships with local, state, and federal legislators and regulators. She has the ability to connect issues with solutions.