ATV for sale on Craigslist to raise money for autism stolen when seller meets buyer in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - ATV racing is Tyler Gregg's passion in more ways than one. Every race is dedicated to Renee - a childhood friend with autism who died in 2009.

Decals on the ATV are in her memory.

"When I started racing I decided to get these graphics to remember her by and to spread awareness for autism."

After buying a new ATV, Tyler put the old one up for sale on Craigslist.

He brought it from Lansing to 8 Mile and Dequindre for a potential buyer. A security guard for the strip mall where the meet took place was also there.

The buyer claimed to have an envelope that contained payment, which he agreed to hand over to the security guard in exchange for a test drive.



"He went around the corner of the building and we heard it took off. The security guard looked in the envelope and there was nothing in it," Gregg said.

Dashcam on the security guard's car captured a look at the suspect. Gregg said Facebook has put him in touch with other Craigslist users who claim the same man took items they intended to sell to the man.

Tyler needed the money from the sale to continue raising autism awareness with his new ATV.



"I don't know if I'll be able to get it done in time for the first couple of races," he said.

