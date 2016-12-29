$750 million dollar lawsuit filed against CBS in Wayne County over JonBenet Ramsey special

(WXYZ) - The older brother of child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS television network for $750 million.

The lawsuit was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Burke Ramsey, a Michigan resident, is going after the network for a television series in September concluding he was the one to kill his 6-year-old sister.

His attorney Lin Wood, who talked to us on the phone from Atlanta, tells us, "They did it for ratings during sweeps, and they did it for profits."

The child beauty queen was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado 20 years ago.

A doctor featured on the show, also named in the lawsuit, believed Ramsey bludgeoned his sister to death.

7 Action News tracked down that doctor in October at his business in St. Clair Shores, but he shut the door.

Wood went on to say, "...CBS should be referred to as the king of fake news. This was all a lie, a fraud upon the public."

So far, CBS has declined to comment.

Another lawsuit was filed for $150 million in October against the doctor, a former Wayne County Medical Examiner.