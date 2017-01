(WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot on the city's east side.

Police say the boy was shot in the ankle in the 13000 block of Kilbourne around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The 5-year-old was reportedly with his grandma visiting relatives when the shooting happened.

The boy is listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

