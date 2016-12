The hilarious people at College Humor are always coming up with new ways to bring big laughs and they succeeded BIG TIME with their latest video going viral, Getting Comfortable at the Movies.

Here are five things you should never do while at the movies:

1. Never boil delicious crab legs while at the movies.

2. Never start a beautiful oil painting on canvas while at the movies.

3. Never hang that beautiful piece of art you just painted while at the movies.

4. Never invite your friends over for an epic party while at the movies.

5. Never ever ever text message while at the movies. HOW RUDE!

