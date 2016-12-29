3 Super Dad Hacks Making Parenting Easier

Being a parent can be tough, especially when you're stuck trying to keep your little ones entertained all day long without just staring at a screen. Never fear, Bradley Hasemeyer is here with some brilliant dad hacks!

1. The Air Fort

Plug in a box fan, place a duvet cover around it and turn the fan on. Just bring in some toys and you'll keep the children entertained for hours.

2. Deep Tissue Massage

Grab an old T-shirt and draw a fun racetrack on the back. Pop it on, give the little ones some toy cars and then let your mini masseuse go to work. Make sure to get different types of cars so you can really get out all the knots!

3. Turn Chores Into Games

Start by making a square on the tile using tape. Just tell the kiddos that they have to sweep everything in the box in order to "win" the game. They have a blast and you get clean floors.

