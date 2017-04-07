3 fun ways to booze up your bathroom

Why clean up after a long day and then grab a beer when you can do both? Kristina Guerrero has three fun ways you can booze up your bathroom!
1. Shower Beer
PangPang Brewery out of Sweden created the Shower Beer. It's only about 6 ounces but it's 10 percent alcohol, so if a little water gets in, it'll still pack a punch. Just be aware that it's made of glass -- major buzzkill potential
2. DIY Soap Dispenser
First you'll need a smaller empty bottle of booze and then rub some glue over the labels so it won't fade from soap and water. Now, pour your favorite liquid soap in and attach the pump. Good to go!
3. Bathing in Beer
Now you can buy craft IPA shampoo and beer soap. They are both made out of real beer. Duffy's Brew Premium Craft Beer Shampoo says that it's rich in amino acids and it actually protects your hair for around $20. If you're shampooing in that, you'll probably want to soak in these suds as well with Swag Brewery Beer Soap Get a bar for around $10.
