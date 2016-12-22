3 Evil Alarm Clock Apps You'll Love Waking Up To

Getting back into the routine after the holidays can be tough so if you need a boost getting out of bed this new year, Bradley Hasemeyer has three evil alarm clock apps that prove there's no rest for the wicked.

1. Wake N Shake Alarm Clock

Once an obnoxious alarm goes off you have to fill a meter by shaking your phone vigorously. If you quit shaking before it reaches 100 percent your meter drains and you have to start over. At least you'll get your morning workout in! Wake N Shake is available in the App Store for $.99.

2. Wakie

Complete strangers call each other for their own personal wake-up call from around the world. How does it work? The app itself calls you and the other person and then connects you, so you never actually see each other’s phone numbers. Wakie is available for iOS and Android and is free.

3. Alarmy (Sleep If U Can)

This app sends you on a scavenger hunt. The alarm doesn't let up until you've taken a picture of something in your home. A little bit of extra effort does wake you up and by the time you've taken the photo and gone to work you generally don't want to go back to bed. Alarmy is available for both iOS and Android for $1.99.

