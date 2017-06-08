Look what this woman got when she ordered chair from Amazon

Current
Blaque told HuffPost she immediately burst out laughing. She then proceeded to take a photo of it, and put it up on Twitter. Well, that picture went viral in a hurry, receiving nearly 5,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.
And this is why you should ALWAYS read the description while shopping on amazon ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ pic.twitter.com/0o7XVzFjiI— ������������������������ (@B_is_4Bombshell) May 24, 2017
I see your mini chair & raise you the thigh-highs off Etsy 4 my daughter's Alice in Wonderland costume last Halloween������������������������ pic.twitter.com/v537Yokc7u— Monica Richards (@monicarrichards) June 2, 2017
My mom ordered a bird bath from Amazon and this is what they sent her. pic.twitter.com/OI96OgYrY4— CremedelaCreme (@cremedelacreme) June 3, 2017
This just happened to me..ordered chairs....they were for toddlers! pic.twitter.com/CaRSvPgV9H— Erin Hackney (@erinhackney) May 31, 2017
September 8, 2015. ������������������������������������������������������������������������ pic.twitter.com/s5UMWd1B1v— Alicia (@aliciahopfs) May 26, 2017
This just happened to me with a bag of matcha tea powder, I thought for sure it'd be bigger even though I SHOULD know what 30g looks like ������������������������ pic.twitter.com/qlL0RIF1jr— Heather Lindsy ������������������������������������������������ (@hlindsydoe) May 24, 2017
I know that life. Behold my gorgeous full-length mirror... pic.twitter.com/SxmoEl96bX— Annie O'Reilly (@fandog15) May 26, 2017
This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.