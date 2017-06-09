NASA is giving away 14 retro-style posters

NASA Releases "Visions Of The Future" Series

Just when you thought NASA couldn't get any cooler. We discovered they're giving away free posters. Awesome, I know! You can now score up to 14 different poster designs for free. You just need to head over to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) website. Thanks to the laboratory's design team, The Studio, you can download hi-res poster-size versions of their retro space travel-inspired design work.The poster series is titled "Visions of the Future" and features the work of nine artists, designers and illustrators . Posters went through revisions and crafted with the help of JPL's scientists, engineers and expert communicators, according to the JPL website. "The point was to share a sense of things on the edge of possibility that are closely tied to the work our people are doing today," said David Delgado, a creative strategist on the project. "As for the style, we gravitated to the style of the old posters the WPA created for the national parks. There's a nostalgia for that era that just feels good."When you head to the JPL website , you'll not only be able to download one or all of these posters for free, but you can also learn a little bit more about the moment in history each design represents.For instance, there are posters depicting everything from NASA's Voyager Mission which began in 1977 to the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets that were discovered in 2016. You can learn more information by clicking on each poster. And with another click, you can download a poster-sized printable version, free of charge. The posters have been available to download since 2016, but given their retro aesthetic, they won't get outdated anytime soon. Besides, it's never to late to call on nostalgia for science's sake.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.