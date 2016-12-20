Beware the Top 9 scams of the 2016 holidays

This is the week all those packages are showing up on our doorstep, and scammers know that.

They are targeting our doorsteps, our email inboxes, our Facebook feeds, and even our phones. Sandra Guile of the Better Business Bureau says delivery deception tops the biggest holiday scams of 2016.

2016's top holiday scams:



The BBB's list includes:



1: Fake Amazon, FedEx or UPS delivery notices. They show up in your email, and claim you have a package waiting, or a problem with your delivery.



"The message will typically say we tried to deliver a package to you, and we were unable to," Guile said. If you were not expecting a package, she says never click on any link in the email.



Even if you are expecting a delivery, she says you need to be very suspicious, and check the URL of the email sender to make sure they are really that business.



2: Porch pirates, thieves who grab packages outside homes, often minutes after delivery.



"There are people out there who are watching those delivery trucks," Guile said. "And they will follow them into your neighborhood and take them off your front porch before you have a chance to bring them in."



3. The puppy scam, where a Craigslist seller who wants you to pay shipping for Christmas puppies that don't exist. The puppies are supposedly in Los Angeles or somewhere else where you need to wire $500 to have them shipped and insured.



4: Fake apps from department stores, that can hijack your phone. Make sure you are downloading the store's real app from either their website or iTunes.



5: The Secret Sister Gift Exchange on Facebook. Supposedly if you buy a gif for someone (ie: send money), eight people will send you gifts in return (ie: money). They won't.



6: Phony mystery shopper jobs, that send you a check for $3,000 to "test" Money Gram counter at Walmart or other stores. The check will bounce, and you will lose hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.



7: Bogus government grants. The government is not handing out grants, especially via a message on Facebook. The "agent" who contacts you is a scammer. And if one of your best friends says they got a grant and you can too, chances are that your friend's Facebook page was hacked.



8: Phony e-cards. This is one of the oldest internet scams, going back to the late 1990's. Be careful downloading any -card. Better yet, ask your friend if they really sent you one.



9: Email letters from Santa, that can be stuffed with malware. Only open one if you know a relative sent your child one.



Sandra Guile says it's so easy to click and get scammed this time of year, because we are all so busy, and not paying close attention.



"They are going to really hit hard and heavy this week, because you are not paying attention like you normally do," she said.



So be skeptical of email messages and Facebook offers and invites this week, so you don't fall victim to a scam and you don't waste your money.

