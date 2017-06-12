This fire pit, grill and table combo is every man's dream

The JAG Grill

These days, it seems many appliances for your home are becoming multi-functional tools. Personally, I have a food processor and blender-combo that use the same motor. Having a smaller kitchen, I love that this saves on space. Makes sense, right?

If you have a fire pit, grill and outdoor table, you now can get a 3-in-1 outdoor patio set that combines all three. Dubbed the “Ultimate luxury grill,” the JAG grill 6-seat grill weighs about 110 pounds and the 8-seat grill weighs around 400 pounds. Pretty cool, right?

