Career Advice: 3 Benefits of Having a Work Spouse

The term “friends with benefits” means something completely different in business. 30 percent of people have one and they are known as a work spouse. Lindsey Granger and career coach Theresa Maher have three benefits of getting married at work.

1. Judgment Free Zone

Run proposals by your work spouse before the big boss. A lot of good ideas are great, but not all of them are great business ideas. Hopefully this can save you from going in and getting that blank look when you present something.

2. Personal Stress Ball

Sometimes we're all kind of dancing on the ledge and that person can bring you back and keep you from doing anything rash just because of an emotional state.

3. Secret Personal Assistant

Sometimes you're at work and you can't get away from your desk, but you want to run out to get lunch. Have your work spouse grab something for you. It’s a two way street so maybe somebody helps you out and you do the same thing for them.

Do you have a work spouse? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.