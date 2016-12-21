4 Workouts Based on Your Favorite Netflix Shows to Binge-Watch

Binge-watching Netflix means binge-eating. This leads to weight gain, but happily Donna Ruko and Nike master trainer Nikki Metzger have four workouts to let you tone up while you tune in

1. Orange Is the New Back

This Orange is the New Black exercise is to help reverse the damage of slouching. Look around for something that has a little bit of weight like a water bottle.. Keep your feet shoulder width apart and place one hand on the table. Start rowing and do 15-20 reps at a time.

2. Stranger Limbs

This Stranger Things exercise will work your arms and legs. Start with a pillow, position your feet shoulder width apart with your toes forward. Now, squat down putting your weight in your heels and then you're going to press the pillow up above your head. Do this in one minute reps.

3. House of Cardiologists

You'll need a coffee table or you can also use a stack of magazines if the House of Cards exercise is too difficult. Start kicking up your legs up on the coffee table or magazines, left then right. Simple and it’s great for getting your heartrate up.

4. A Chested Development

This Arrested Development exercise works your upper body and chest. Do pushups on an incline so you don’t have to take your eyes of the television. Get in a nice plank position from head-to-toe and then you're going to lower down and press up about 10 times, Do five and then chill for five minutes and then get back at it.

