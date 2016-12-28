WSYM
News
Closings
Holiday
YES!
All Sections
Home
+
Home
Contests
+
All Contests
Bridal World Photo Contest
LBA Winter Bridal Show
News
+
All News
Local
National
Local Health
Democracy2016
Excellence In Education
National Health
Submit News Tips
Closings
Holiday
YES!
+
All Yes!
Yes! Pics
Around Town
Say Yes! to Healthy Living
Community Calendar
Holiday
Yes! Grants
Silver Bells
We Are Spartans
+
All We Are Spartans
Weather
+
All Weather
Todays Forecast
7-Day Forecast
School Closings
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Kids
Weather Videos
Sports
+
All Sports
Local Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Lifestyle
+
All Lifestyle
The Daily Clutch
Financial Fitness Zone
Morning Blend
+
All Segments
Contact Us
Entertainment
+
All Entertainment
TV Listing
Ingham County Fair
Watercooler
Right This Minute
Photo Galleries
+
All Galleries
Videos
+
All Videos
My 18
+
My 18 Home
Me TV
+
Me TV Home
Bounce TV
+
Bounce TV Home
Black History Makers
Bounce Back
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Support
Current
33°
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 32°
LO: 29°
HI: 28°
LO: 24°
HI: 38°
LO: 25°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
5
Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 10:53AM EST expiring December 30 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Advisory issued December 29 at 10:34AM EST expiring January 2 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued December 29 at 10:34AM EST expiring January 4 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued December 27 at 10:07AM EST expiring January 1 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued December 27 at 10:07AM EST expiring January 1 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Barry
5
Weather Alerts
Yes! Pics: 12/27/16
FOX 47 News
11:49 AM, Dec 28, 2016
Share Article
Previous
Next
Viewer photos to make the air Tuesday night.
WSYM
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Viewer photos to make the air Tuesday night.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story