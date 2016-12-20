What is our state's favorite holiday movie?

What movies we like can say a lot about us, and there are many to choose from. Comedies, horror, suspense, documentaries, there are many types of genres. But what about a favorite holiday film?

The people at CableTV.com wanted to see what holiday movie was most popular in each state. Their methodology included taking the top-rated holiday movies ranked by viewers over at AMC, and then cross referenced them with Google Trends state data from the past decade. What came up for Michigan?

Elf!

As CableTV.com states, the movie celebrates the importance of family and giving as hallmarks of the season. They also say that several other states with the same movie were also towards the top of the most charitable in the United States.

Want to see what the favorite holiday movie of other states are? Click here!