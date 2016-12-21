Walmart is closing earlier on Christmas Eve

Last-minute Walmart holiday shoppers will want to get their plan in place now.



Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve - that's two hours earlier than last year to allow workers to spend time with their families.

For customers looking to have items shipped, your last chance to place an order at Walmart.com or rush delivery is Thursday, December 22 at 12 p.m.

Walmart is also offering free Christmas Eve pickup for orders placed online by 6 p.m. Friday, December 23.