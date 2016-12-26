Volunteers bring Christmas meals to those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Every Christmas morning for the past 27 years Kevin O'Malley has delivered hot meals to people in need.

"It just does your heart good," Kevin said.

Today is no different- Kevin's day started in the Volunteers of America kitchen- he grabs his meals and finds out where he's got to take them.

"It's called Friendship Manor and it's a multi-story apartment complex for elderly," O’Malley said.

He's delivered there before- and says the elderly are especially grateful for the food and the company.

"They like to know that people are thinking about them particularly at Christmas," O’Malley said.

He has 13 hot turkey dinners- but Kevin also uses his own money to buy everyone blankets, newspapers and his signature touch: bananas.

"Bananas are good," O’Malley said.

He arrives and loads up his cart.

A man is already waiting for him in the lobby- excited about the meal. He leads Kevin up to his apartment

From there Kevin makes the rest of his deliveries:

"I have a lot of goodies,” O’Malley said to one resident.

He lets people pick out which color blanket they want- he even puts the food in the refrigerator for people who can't do it themselves.

He brings a smile to the face of everyone he provides for:

"It's wonderful!"

"It makes me really happy."

"Everybody ought to have a Christmas meal."

Kevin and Volunteers of America are working to make that happen.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can visit https://www.voami.org/volunteer and fill out an application.

They provide this service every year. This year they served more than 500 people.