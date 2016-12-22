Lansing Gardens to donate 100 Christmas trees

Lansing Gardens has announced they have an excess of Christmas trees this year.

Kirk Franks, manager of Lansing Gardens says “we have more trees than we can sell and we want to give them to families in Lansing who would like a Green Christmas and might not be able to afford it.”



Through Friday, December 25 trees will be given away each day to families who desire a real Christmas tree.

Anybody is welcome to come and pick up a fresh cut Christmas tree at Lansing Gardens, located on 1434 East Jolly Road, Lansing. Just mention you are there to pick up a free tree, and you choose the one you like.