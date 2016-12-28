East Lansing collecting tree donations

Some people like to leave the Christmas tree up until New Year's Day.

Others want it down and out of the house ASAP.

East Lansing is allowing you to drop them off at five parks around the city: Patriarche, Emerson, Henry Fine, Valley Court, and Albert A. White.

The trees will be turned into mulch for parks or donated to the DNR to be used as rabbit habitats.

They can be dropped off in designated areas until January 13th.

East Lansing will also pick up trees left at the curb until then.