Customers return presents, suprised by short lines

Customers at the Okemos Meijer returning those Christmas presents that missed the mark.

"I brought back a little toddler toy," Mark Ganser said.

"A snack dessert tray," Jason Pelletier said.

"A fit bit," one customer said.

There's a seemingly endless list of reasons these items are coming back.

"It just didn't make sense to keep," Ganser said.

"Because they didn't fit," Jerry Nash said.

"Because we couldn't find a gingerbread house anywhere in Lansing," Pelletier said.

Carts were filled to the brim with gifts brought back. One employee told us they usually have enough returns to fill five carts- but today it could be 20.

Even though there are a lot of presents coming back - customers are shocked about one thing:

"The line was not long at all," Nash said.

"There's only four people in front of me so I'm pretty happy with that," Pelletier said.

The store manager didn't expect lines out the door- he says for the past couple years people are starting to spread out the days they return their gifts.

"For the most part we see customers with Christmas returns coming in throughout the week,” Meijer Store Manager Chris Wilson said. “Not just a mad dash on the 26th.”

Some people are making a dash because it's the only day they can. Pelletier has a whopping 10 items he's returning to different places.

"Home Depot,” Pelletier said. “I did the Kohls, Five Below, Target. Now i'm here."

Ganser is returning four items today. He has more at home, but he's not in any hurry.

"I'll probably save that for another day another weekend, another morning," Ganser said.

Which, given the shorter lines, seems to be the trend.