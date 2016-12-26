City of Lansing offering tree collection

Cloudy
With Christmas officially over now, it might be time to start thinking about getting rid of your tree.
The city of Lansing can help - They're collecting Christmas trees for the next two weeks, starting this morning.
Trees should be placed on the curb on the same day that your trash gets picked up.
Christmas trees over 6 feet long must be cut in half. Leaves and other yard waste will not be accepted.