Around Town 12/28/16: Festival of Trees at Turner-Dodge House

FOX 47 News
9:19 AM, Dec 28, 2016
10 mins ago

The Festival of Trees continues at Turner-Dodge House. You can check out over 60 decorated trees and soak up the final hours of holiday season through January 3. Hours are subject to change so make sure to check the website, Lansing.Mi.gov

WSYM

