Meridian Township will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Saturday, December 31.

Movie-goers and visitors to Studio C! will enjoy a kick-off celebration filled with family friendly activities, a special screening of the "Meridian: The Lines That Define Us" documentary and fireworks.

Show times are 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets at $7.50. You can purchase tickets online at celebrationcinema.com.

