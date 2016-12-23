Around Town: 12/23/16: Wonderland of Lights

9:31 AM, Dec 23, 2016

Here's something happening around town for the whole family. The Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo. For all those families hoping to soak in the holidays, the zoo comes alive at night with twinkling lights and holiday cheer.

WSYM

