Around Town 12/22/16: Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo

The Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo is 'lit.' For all families hoping to soak in the holidays, the zoo comes alive at night with twinkling lights and holiday cheer. It goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily and continues through December 31.
