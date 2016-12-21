Around Town 12/21/16: Cookies and Carols

FOX 47 News
9:36 AM, Dec 21, 2016
9:36 AM, Dec 21, 2016

On December 24, you can enjoy some Christmas fun with 'Cookies and Carols' at First Baptist Church of Okemos at 3:00 p.m. They'll sing well-loved Christmas carols and welcome the community for post-song cookies.

If you have an event to share, send the details to aroundtown@fox47news.com