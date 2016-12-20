Around Town 12/20/16: Festival of Trees

Cloudy
If you want to stop by and take in all the holiday magic, the Festival of Trees is open to the public at Turner-Dodge House. Admission is $5. There are over 60 decorated trees in the house, photos are allowed and it's fun for the whole family. For ho
For hours or more information visit lansingmi.gov