Around Town 12/19/16: Ring in the new year at Lansing Brewing Company

You can ring in the new year with live music at Lansing Brewing Company Saturday night. Starting at 8 p.m.

Deacon Earl & The Congregation will be performing, followed by DJ Duke.

A buffet will be available for $20, that will allow you to grub on your favorite LBC food all night long.

