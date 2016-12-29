Around Town 12/19/16: Ring in the new year at Lansing Brewing Company

Cloudy
You can ring in the new year with live music at Lansing Brewing Company Saturday night. Starting at 8 p.m.
Deacon Earl & The Congregation will be performing, followed by DJ Duke.
A buffet will be available for $20, that will allow you to grub on your favorite LBC food all night long.
