5 Things You Didn't Know About How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Dr. Suess classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas! To celebrate, Kristina Guerrero has five things you didn't know about the hermit with a heart two sizes too small.

1. Added Extra Scene

To make the story long enough for a TV they had to add filler to the original Dr. Seuss book.

2. 17,000 Drawings of the Grinch

It took 17,000 drawings to make the Grinch come to life, though not every drawing was different -- it seems the Who's have very similar houses.

3. Unique Sound Effects

A lot of those sounds were dubbed in. The antlers were sawed by violins and a marker was used on a balloon to make the Grinch going down the chimney. If the bags being dropped made you hungry that's because it is the sound of someone biting into an apple.

4. Boris Karloff Won a Grammy

Boris Karloff, famous for his role in Frankenstein, narrated and provided the voice for the Grinch, but since he couldn’t sing, Thurl Ravenscroft stepped in to sing the famous tune. You may recognize his voice as Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger.

5. Unlikely Sponsor for the Grinch

The unlikely sponsor of the animated classic was the Foundation for Commercial Banks. In the 1960s shows were sold to sponsors, not networks, and after 25 companies passed on The Grinch, director Chuck Jones was surprised bankers got on board.

Which holiday movie is your favorite? Let us know on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.