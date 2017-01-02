Cloudy
Father and son murdered on Detroit's west side, no arrests yet
Jennifer Ann Wilson
WXYZ - Detroit police are investigating a double murder in the 7000 block of Faust Street near Tireman Avenue.
A 39-year-old man and his 21-year-old son were shot to death around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
Police say they were outside of a New Year's Eve party when the shooting happened.
Witnesses say they heard three to five gun shots, and saw the 39-year-old victim run into his home bleeding.
The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Lavar Edwards and 21-year-old Dejuan Davis.
Davis leaves behind a 9-month-old baby girl.
There is no information on possible suspects at this time. If you know anything, please call police.