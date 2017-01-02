Police investigating murder of father and son in Detroit

8:17 AM, Jan 1, 2017
9:39 AM, Jan 2, 2017

Jennifer Ann Wilson

WXYZ - Detroit police are investigating a double murder in the 7000 block of Faust Street near Tireman Avenue.

A 39-year-old man and his 21-year-old son were shot to death around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police. 

Police say they were outside of a New Year's Eve party when the shooting happened. 

Witnesses say they heard three to five gun shots, and saw the 39-year-old victim run into his home bleeding.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Lavar Edwards and 21-year-old Dejuan Davis. 

Davis leaves behind a 9-month-old baby girl. 

There is no information on possible suspects at this time. If you know anything, please call police. 