Jackson College - 12/22/16

Kelly Crum, Assistant Director of Multicultural Affairs and Antoine Breedlove, Multicultural Student Program Coordinator tell us about the upcoming "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on January 14, 2017. For more information call 517-796-8600.