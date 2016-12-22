Jackson College - 12/22/16

Jackson College
12:07 PM, Dec 22, 2016

Kelly Crum, Assistant Director of Multicultural Affairs and Antoine Breedlove, Multicultural Student Program Coordinator tell us about the upcoming "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on January 14, 2017. For more info call 517-796-8600.

WSYM

Kelly Crum, Assistant Director of Multicultural Affairs and Antoine Breedlove, Multicultural Student Program Coordinator tell us about the upcoming "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on January 14, 2017. For more information call 517-796-8600.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top