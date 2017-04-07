Kevin Brown

In 2012, Kevin brought over 20 years of media experience, an intense work ethic, electric personality and a track-record in leadership to the FOX 47 team. Kevin’s key to success begins with a positive attitude, and a dedication to his partners. Kevin will help your marketing reach new heights, maybe even as high as Kevin himself, the 6’ 7” former Cass Tech and Northwood University Basketball star. When he’s not working closely with his media partners, Kevin enjoys singing and playing music for his church and giving back to the Lansing community. We’ll give you $20 if you can walk the streets of Downtown Lansing for more than five minutes with Kevin without someone coming over to shake his hand or simply yelling “hey Kevin!” We’ll give you another $20 if Kevin isn’t smiling the whole time.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given? That life will sometimes knock you down and set you back, but if you believe then that set back is a set up for your comeback. So never give up.
Pick one word to describe yourself: Encouraged
If you were stranded on a desert island, what is one thing you’d have to have with you? The Bible