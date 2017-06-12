Name Your Favorite Culver's Menu Item

What's your favorite Culver's menu item? Between June 19 and June 23, you'll have the chance to win!



Prize includes: Two coupons each valid for a free value basket (includes: choice of any sandwich, choice of crinkle cut fries, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, seasoned green beans or side salad and a medium drink); and two coupons each valid for a free 2-scoop sundae (includes: your choice of chocolate, vanilla or Flavor of the Day Frozen Custard and two toppings).

Just answer the question and fill out your information below!