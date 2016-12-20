Win a VIP bridal experience at Bridal World!

Between December 21 and December 28, upload a photo with a short description that best shows your engagement proposal. Voting begins on December 29, when voters will have the chance to vote for their favorite photo out of 3 finalists!

The GRAND PRIZE winner will receive the following:

Four (4) tickets to the Lansing Bridal World show on January 8, 2016 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lansing Center in Lansing, MI, which includes no wait entrance to the show

A limo ride for winner and up to 3 guests to and from Lansing Bridal World show (winner and guests must be at a single location in the Lansing area for pick-up and drop-off)

Priority reserved seating stage side for the 2 p.m. fashion show, including 4 beverage tickets

A VIP gift bag including the following: a $50 gift card to Capital Prime (no expiration date), a gift bag from Pottery Barn including a household item to be determined, gift bag from Guys and Dolls Hair Salon including a 2-week tanning gift certificate, shampoo and conditioner, a $25 gift card for use at Capital Vine’s wine bar (no expiration date), a $50 gift card to Finley’s (no expiration date), a desert from Whipped Bakery (to be determined by Sponsor), a fresh floral bouquet arrangement from Twiggies Floral, a gift bag from the Lansing Center including cookies and pastries; and 6 free rental tuxedos from Men’s Warehouse (work with Men’s Warehouse to reserve).

Two (2) second place winners will receive two (2) tickets to the Lansing Bridal World show on January 8, 2016 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lansing Center in Lansing, MI.

Enter the contest and upload your photo below:

To enter to win tickets to Bridal World Lansing, click here.

For more information on Bridal World Lansing, click here.