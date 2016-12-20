Rules: Win a VIP bridal experience at Bridal World!

Best Engagement Proposal Photo Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The entry period for the Best Engagement Proposal Photo Contest (“Contest”) begins on December 21, 2016 at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on December 28, 2016 at 11:59PM ET (“Entry Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Contest. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Eastern Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 21 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and reside in Michigan in the following counties: Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Saginaw, Shiawassee, and Washtenaw. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed counties. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WSYM, Bridal World Lansing (collectively, “Sponsor”), their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Contest (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, contestants and voters agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: During the Entry Period, visit www.fox47news.com/contests and accurately complete the entry form. Contestants will also be required to submit a photo and a written description of where and how you got engaged (collectively, the “Entry”). The photo must be submitted in .jpg. and the written description must be in English and no more than 250 words. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Contestants may not enter the Contest more than once. Multiple entries from the same person will not be accepted. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for interrupted, distorted, or incorrect broadcast information; lost, late, misdirected entries; or entries not received for any reason. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the email account identified on the entry form. The authorized account holder of an email account is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, service provider, or online organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Received entries (but not the written description or Photo) become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.

Submitted Materials: Each Entry must satisfy all of the following submission requirements (the “Submission Requirements”:

* The Entry must be the original creation of contestant.

* The Entry must not portray any recognizable individual, other than the contestant.

* Contestant must either own all rights to the Entry or otherwise have the right to submit the Entry in the Contest and to provide the rights to Sponsor as set forth herein.

* The Entry must not portray any dangerous activity.

* Entries must not infringe any third party’s intellectual property right.

* The Entry may not contain illegal, indecent, obscene, pornographic, or sexually explicit content, or otherwise offensive material or inappropriate content such as aberrational behavior, graphic violence, drug abuse, or nudity.

* The Entry must not promote bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.

* The Entry must be non-defamatory and must not invade any third party’s right of privacy or publicity.

* The Entry must otherwise be appropriate for publication or broadcast or display on a general interest website.

By submitting an Entry, each contestant represents and warrants that the Entry meets all of the Submission Requirements and that the distribution, reproduction, display and any other uses of any part of the Entry by Sponsor as permitted herein will not infringe any third party rights. Each contestant further agrees to indemnify and hold Released Parties (defined below) harmless from and against any and all claims, demands, damages, costs, liabilities and causes of action of whatsoever nature that are based upon or arise out of any breach by such contestant of such warranties or representations made by contestant or of these Official Rules.

By submitting an Entry, contestant grants to Sponsor (and to those acting on its behalf) a non-exclusive, perpetual, world-wide, royalty-free license (and waives all moral rights in and to the Entry) to display or otherwise use the Entry in connection with this Contest and as set forth herein.

If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion and at any time during the Contest, that any Entry violates the Submission Requirements, is otherwise unsuitable, offensive, or in poor taste, or violates these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to remove and disqualify the Entry. Sponsor retains sole discretion as to whether any Entry satisfies the Submission Requirements and the Official Rules.

FINALIST SELECTION: A panel of judges designated by Sponsor will judge the eligible Entries based on Creativity and Originality (50%); Appropriateness to the Contest Theme (25%); and Clarity of Explanation as to why they should win (25%) and will select three finalists (the “Finalists”), provided a sufficient number of entries are received. If there is a tie for the last Finalist position, the tie-breaker will be the best score based on Creativity and Originality.

WINNER SELECTION: The Finalist Entries will be posted for public voting at www.fox47news.com/contests from December 29, 2016 at 12:01PM ET to January 4, 2017 at 11:59PM ET (“Voting Period”). Voters should evaluate the Entries based on creativity and originality, appropriateness to contest theme and clarity of explanation as to why they should

win. After the close of the Voting Period, all properly cast votes will be tallied and the Entry receiving the most votes will be declared the winner. If there is a tie for first, the same panel of judges will re-score the tied entries, based on the same criteria used to decide the Finalists, to break the tie. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. Limit one prize per person/household address.

CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO PUBLIC VOTING: Each voter is limited to one vote per day. Voters must be 14 years old or older and must be physically located in the United States when they cast their vote. The use of automated devices for voting is not permitted and will result in the disqualification of all votes received through that method and/or from that voter. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar participation methods or agents, vote exchange websites, vote “farming” or other method to vote or unfairly increase votes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, is prohibited and will void all votes submitted by that voter. Moreover, if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that any contestant has colluded with a voter in the activities set forth above or has participated in or actively encouraged such activity, whether directly or indirectly, Sponsor may disqualify that contestant from further participation in the Contest and or eligibility for any prize.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winners via telephone on January 5, 2016. If a potential winner: (a) does not respond within 24 hours of initial notification attempt; (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate winner will be selected by applying the criteria set forth above. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and a scan or photo of legal ID and also to have any companion(s) who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, return the same documentation before claiming the prize or being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential winner or the companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential winner or companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be postmarked within 10 days of the date on notification materials if return is requested via mail or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZE(S): (1) One First Prize – the winner will receive four (4) tickets to the Lansing Bridal World show on January 8, 2016 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lansing Center in Lansing, MI, which includes no wait entrance to the show; a limo ride for winner and up to 3 guests to and from Lansing Bridal World show (winner and guests must be at a single location in the Lansing area for pick-up and drop-off); priority reserved seating stage side for the 2 p.m. fashion show, including 4 beverage tickets; a VIP gift bag including the following: a $50 gift card to Capital Prime (no expiration date), a gift bag from Pottery Barn including a household item to be determined, gift bag from Guys and Dolls Hair Salon including a 2-week tanning gift certificate, shampoo and conditioner, a $25 gift card for use at Capital Vine’s wine bar (no expiration date), a $50 gift card to Finley’s (no expiration date), a desert from Whipped Bakery (to be determined

by Sponsor), a fresh floral bouquet arrangement from Twiggies Floral, a gift bag from the Lansing Center including cookies and pastries; and 6 free rental tuxedos from Men’s Warehouse (work with Men’s Warehouse to reserve) (ARV:$1,200).

Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winners permitted. Subject to all terms, conditions and restrictions on face of tickets, gift cards certificates or imposed by issuer. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Winner must pick up his or her prize at 600 West Saint Joseph Street M-F between 9AM – 5PM no later than Friday, January 6, 2017.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the Contest constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use contestant’s name, identity, title, likeness, distinctive appearance, physical likeness, image, portrait, picture, photograph (whether still or moving), screen persona, voice, vocal style, statements, gesture, mannerism, personality, performance characteristic, biographical data, signature, social media handles and identities, and any other indicia or imitation of identity or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Contest, contestants and voters agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, contestant or voter’s participation in this Contest or any Contest-related activities (including, without limitation, any event attended as part of a prize) and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the contestant in connection with the Contest; any non-compliance by the contestant or voter with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the contestant or voter’s involvement with the Contest; acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Contest-related activity or participation in this Contest; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner). The foregoing includes, without limitation, any claim for personal injury, property loss or damage, or death arising in any way in connection with the Contest.

OTHER TERMS: Sponsor not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Contest, whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, damaged,

incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in the online portion of the promotion, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the Contest whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to terminate or modify the Contest or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the Contest; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Contest as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Contest during the Entry Period, Sponsor will determine the winner(s) by applying the judging criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date and will post notice of its action on the Contest website. If Sponsor terminates the Contest during the Voting Period, Sponsor will determine the winner(s) by applying the criteria set forth above (including all eligible, non-suspect votes cast) to all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date and will post notice of its action on the Contest website. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify, freeze or prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected, or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation or with any provision in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Contest if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Contest; (b) has disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other contestant or voter in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any attempt to undermine the operation of this Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify and/or seek damages from any individual making any such attempts to the full extent permitted by law. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, CONTESTANT AND VOTERS AGREE THAT ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS CONTEST, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY CONTESTANT OR VOTER WITH REGARD TO THIS CONTEST, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of contestants, voters, and Sponsor in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio,

without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Ohio or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio. The state and federal courts located in Hamilton County, Ohio will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Contest. All participants and winners agree, by their participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Hamilton County, Ohio and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNERS LIST: For the winner name(s), available after January 5, 2017, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Best Engagement/Proposal Photo Contest Winner List, 600 West Saint Joseph Street, Lansing, MI 48933 to be received by March 5, 2017.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WSYM, 600 West Saint Joseph Street, Lansing, MI 48933; Bridal World Lansing, 333 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48933.